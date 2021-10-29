Pets of The Week: Champ and Katy

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Champ, Male, Chihuahua Mix, 8 Years: Meet Champ! Champ is a sweet little man who has a huge heart! He is very friendly, loves people, and came from a home with other dogs and cats as well. Champ would love to meet your current canines to see if they can be friends.

