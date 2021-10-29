Pets of The Week: Champ and Katy

1 min read
Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Champ, Male, Chihuahua Mix, 8 Years:  Meet Champ!  Champ is a sweet little man who has a huge heart!  He is very friendly, loves people, and came from a home with other dogs and cats as well.  Champ would love to meet your current canines to see if they can be friends.
 
Katy, Female, 1 to 3 Years:  Oh, hi there, my name is Katy.  I have a sweet and spicy personality.  I like attention on my own terms, but when I’m done, I’m done, and I’ll let you know when I am.  I would be best suited in a quiet home without small children.
Champ
Katy
Print Friendly, PDF & Email