Pets of The Week: Champ and Katy

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Champ, Male, Chihuahua Mix, 8 Years: Meet Champ! Champ is a sweet little man who has a huge heart! He is very friendly, loves people, and came from a home with other dogs and cats as well. Champ would love to meet your current canines to see if they can be friends.
Katy, Female, 1 to 3 Years: Oh, hi there, my name is Katy. I have a sweet and spicy personality. I like attention on my own terms, but when I’m done, I’m done, and I’ll let you know when I am. I would be best suited in a quiet home without small children.