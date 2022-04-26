Pets of the Week: Clover and Cinder

Clover, age 1-3, Beagle mix, female: Do you want a loving snuggle buddy who gives lots of smooches but also loves to play? Then I just might be your girl! Hi, my name is Clover! I love people and I’m quite fond of other dogs and cats! If you have any dogs I’d love to meet them and see if we can be friends! I do also have allergies so I’m on a poultry free diet. I’m also on a medicine called Apoquel as I seem to be allergic to Springtime here in Maine.

Cinder, neutered male, born in care 12/3/21: Hi there, my name is Cinder. I am a sweet bun who loves giving kisses and nuzzles but I’m scared of fast movements. I am playful and love to explore!