Pets of the Week: Coolidge and Juniper

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Coolidge, neutered male, adult: Hey! You can call me Coolidge. I’m a sweet guy and I like to be pet gently. I love to play and throw my toys and litter box, it’s pretty fun to watch. I like the lobby dog here at the shelter and I’m a big fan of cats!

I’m litter box trained and a very clean man. I don’t like other bunnies but I do really like cats! Me and Juniper get along really well.

Juniper, 1-3 years old, female: Hiya!! I’m Juniper! I love people and getting head pets and lots of attention! I’m a very vocal girl and I’m not afraid to let you know when I want something. My coat is a very pretty torbi color and I have a pretty little feather tail. I don’t like other cats very much but I love bunnies, especially Coolidge.