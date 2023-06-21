Pets of the Week: Cupid and Smokey

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Cupid, 4-6 years old, Male: Hello, I’m Cupid. I can be pretty reserved when I first get to a new place but I love people. I love to be pet gently and loved on. Cat room is a bit overwhelming so I’m usually hiding in my favorite box but I’d love it if you said hi to me as long as you don’t open my box too much! I also really love to snuggle with the other cats while I hide.

Smokey, 4-6 years old, Male: Introducing Smokey, the prickly but compassionate feline who excels at making shy cats feel safe and loved!

Personality: Smokey may seem prickly, but he has a heart of gold. He’s exceptional at comforting and nurturing shy cats, helping them gain confidence.

Compatibility: Smokey is a great companion for fellow cats, especially shy ones. He creates a safe environment, offering support and understanding.

Special Traits: Smokey’s unique talent lies in his ability to make shy cats blossom. He’s a calming presence that brings comfort and security.

Medical History: Smokey is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. He’s ready to join a forever home.

If you have shy cats in need of a caring and understanding friend, Smokey is the perfect match. Witness his transformative effect and let him shower your furry family with love and support. Adopt Smokey and experience the joy of helping shy cats flourish.