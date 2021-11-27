Pets of the Week: Dakota and Auora

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Aurora, Pitbull Mix, 2 Years, Female: Meet Aurora! Aurora is a sweet girl once she gets to know you, but she can take time to learn to love new people. Once you are someone she loves and trusts, she loves you with everything she has. Aurora can tend to be protective of her space and her people when it comes to strangers. Aurora is selective about her dog friends, and would require a meet and greet. Her perfect home will be feline free since she does not do well with cats. She would be best suited in a home without children.

Dakota, Female, 1 to 3 Years: Oh, hi there. My name is Dakota. I am a shy girl who is adjusting to my new surroundings here at the shelter.