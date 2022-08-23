Pets of the Week: Dill and Wisteria

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dill, 4-6 years, male: Hi, my name is Dill. I’m a very loving and affectionate little bean who loves people. I do, however, get spooked easy by fast movements and loud noises. I love to sun myself in the catio and in front of the windows in the cat room. I also get along with the other cats here pretty well.

Wisteria, 1-3 years old, female: Hello, my name’s Wisteria. I arrived at this shelter as a stray, so not much is known about my past. I’m a shy lady when it comes to people, but I’m very cat social. I can often be seen cuddling with the other cat social cats here and I’m a big fan of laser pointers.