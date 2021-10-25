Pets of the Week: Dixie and Sandy

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

*Dixie, 3 years, female, Pitbull Terrier mix: Meet Dixie! This sweet girl loves people and has a very laid back and gentle personality. She loves being outside, playing in the dog park here at the shelter and going for walks! Dixie would love to find a home where she can be your only dog. She has done ok in the past with cats according to her past home and has lived in a home with children. Dixie is positive for Lyme disease and will be going home on medication for it.

Sandy, female, 6 months to 1 year: Hi! My name is Sandy. I am a sweet but shy girl who gets along great with the other social cats here. I enjoy head pats and attention, but can be easily overwhelmed by a lot of commotion.