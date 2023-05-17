Pets of the Week: Edgar and Sweet Pea

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Edgar, Bully mix, 1-3 years old, Male: Introducing Edgar, the cutest cuddle bug who’s as sweet as can be once he knows he’s in good hands!

Personality: Edgar is initially cautious but becomes incredibly affectionate once he feels safe. He loves giving wonderful cuddles and is highly food motivated, making training a joy.

Special Skills: Edgar has a remarkable ability to bring comfort and joy through his gentle presence. His calming nature can help alleviate stress and provide a soothing atmosphere.

Compatibility: Edgar gets along well with cats and female dogs. He prefers a calm environment and can be nervous around new people. He dislikes being stared at, so respecting his boundaries is important.

Medical History: Edgar is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped.

If you’re seeking a devoted and loving companion who adores cuddles, Edgar is the perfect dog for you! With patience and understanding, you’ll witness his trust and affection blossom. Come meet Edgar and experience the joy of having a loyal friend by your side.

Sweet Pea, Mixed Breed, 3 years old, Female: Get ready to meet the cutest pup with a heart of gold – Sweet Pea! This gal is as affectionate and playful as they come, and she’s just waiting to bring her bubbly personality to a forever home.

Personality: This pup is outgoing, happy-go-lucky, and oh-so-loyal. You’ll never have a dull moment with her around!

Special Skills: Sweet Pea is a professional fetch player and an expert snuggler. Plus, she’s incredibly charismatic – everyone falls in love with her!

Compatibility: Sweet Pea is a social butterfly and gets along great with humans and dogs alike. However, she’s not the biggest fan of cats, so she would do best in a cat-free home.

Medical History: Sweet Pea is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped.

Don’t wait – come meet her today and see for yourself what a wonderful pup she truly is!