Pets of the Week: Elphaba and Othmann

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Elphaba And Othmann, 1-3 years old, Female and Male

Introducing Elphaba and Othmann, a remarkable bonded pair of feline friends with a heartwarming journey from feral beginnings to the embrace of human affection.

Background: Elphaba and Othmann were once feral cats who discovered the comforts of home after falling ill. During their recovery indoors, they realized that humans can offer love and care, leading to a change of heart. These brave souls have come a long way and are ready to find a forever home where they can continue their remarkable transformation.

Personality: Elphaba and Othmann share a deep bond of friendship. They are inseparable and can often be found cuddling, grooming, or engaging in playful wrestling matches. Their love for each other shines through their interactions and adds an extra layer of joy to their companionship.

Health: While Othmann experiences chronic upper respiratory symptoms, including occasional sneezing, both cats are otherwise healthy and eager to embark on their new adventure. They have received proper medical care and are fully ready to go home.

Compatibility: Elphaba and Othmann’s bond is unbreakable, and they must be adopted together. Their shared love and companionship bring comfort and happiness, creating a harmonious atmosphere wherever they go. They may need some time to adjust to their new surroundings, but with patience and understanding, they will blossom and continue to strengthen their trust in humans.

If you’re looking to open your heart and home to a remarkable pair of feline friends, Elphaba and Othmann are the perfect match. Witness their unconditional love for each other, enjoy their playful antics, and be a part of their continued journey of transformation. Adopt this extraordinary duo and provide them with a safe and loving environment where they can thrive, forever cherished as the bonded pair they are.