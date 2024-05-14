Pets of the Week: Emerson and Hendrick

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Emerson, Female, 3 years, Pitbull mix

Nicknames: Emmy, Emery

Meet Emerson! She is a quirky gal who loves to play at the dog park. She is the queen of food motivation and will do anything for treats! Emerson needs to be the only pet of the house, as she doesn’t particularly get along with other dogs or cats. She also would do best in a home without children. She is a sweet girl, but she does not necessarily like getting pets and physical affection. She is a unique dog who is realy to bring happiness and playfulness as a solo queen of your home!

Hendrick, Male, 1-3 years, Tuxedo DSH

Nicknames: Jimi Hendrix

Meet Hendrick! This handsome tuxedo is pretty relaxed overall. He is indifferent to other cats, as he coexists well with everyone. He tends to keep to himself rather than play with others, but he just kind of hangs out, unbothered by all the chaos. He would do well in a multi-cat home, and he has the potential to become more social once he is in a home. He is interested in people, and will follow you around once you have his attention. Come meet this rockstar to bring him home!