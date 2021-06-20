Pets of the Week: Emery and Zoey

FARMINGTON – Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Emery, Male, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there! My name is Emery. I am a sweet and vocal dude who is a little overwhelmed by my new surroundings here at the shelter.

Zoey, Hound Mix, 2 Years, Female: Meet Zoey! Zoey is a very sweet girl who is always looking to make new friends!

Zoey’s favorite hobbies include, but are not limited to, going for walks and taking in the smells, cuddles, and playing with rope toys. She can be a little selective about the canine company that she keeps so a meet and greet with any current pups in the family will be necessary. She is very polite on leash, knows some basic commands, and is used to being around children.