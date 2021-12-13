Pets of the Week: Firefly and Aurora

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Firefly, female, senior (12+ Years Old): Meet Firefly! This sweet senior gal is looking for her furever home for the remainder of her golden years. She is a very sweet older lady looking and would prefer to be your only pet, but she does tolerate other cats and dogs as long as they give her her space. Firefly is on a special prescription diet called Y/D for thyroid disease which can be purchased through a veterinarian.

Aurora, pitbull mix, 2 years, Female: Meet Aurora! Aurora is a sweet girl once she gets to know you, but she can take time to learn to love new people. Once you are someone she loves and trusts, she loves you with everything she has.

Aurora can tend to be protective of her space and her people when it comes to strangers. Aurora is selective about her dog friends, and would require a meet and greet. Her perfect home will be feline free since she does not do well with cats. She would be best suited in a home without children.