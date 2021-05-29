Pets of the Week: Fuzzy and Zoey

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Fuzzy, 14 Years,  Female:  Hi there Deary.  My name is Fuzzy.  I am a sweet but very

Fuzzy

overwhelmed older gal who is hoping to find a quiet home to spend the remainder of my golden years. 

I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.
 

Zoey, Hound Mix, 2 Years, Female:  Meet Zoey! Zoey is a very sweet girl who is always looking to make new friends! Zoey’s favorite hobbies include — but are not limited to — going for walks and taking in the smells, cuddles, and playing with rope toys.

She can be a little selective about the canine company that she keeps so a meet and greet

Zoey

with any current pups

in the family will be necessary. She is very polite on leash, knows some basic commands, and is used to being around children.

