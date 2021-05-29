Pets of the Week: Fuzzy and Zoey

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter

Fuzzy, 14 Years, Female: Hi there Deary. My name is Fuzzy. I am a sweet but very overwhelmed older gal who is hoping to find a quiet home to spend the remainder of my golden years.

I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.



Zoey, Hound Mix, 2 Years, Female: Meet Zoey! Zoey is a very sweet girl who is always looking to make new friends! Zoey’s favorite hobbies include — but are not limited to — going for walks and taking in the smells, cuddles, and playing with rope toys.

She can be a little selective about the canine company that she keeps so a meet and greet

with any current pups

in the family will be necessary. She is very polite on leash, knows some basic commands, and is used to being around children.