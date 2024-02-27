Pets of the Week: Jackal and Wonderbread

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jackal, Male, 9 months – 1 year old

Meet Jackal! He is a relatively young well-mannered brown tabby who is very sweet, but can be shy around new people. Once he gets to know you, he is super cuddly! His favorite place to sleep is in an old CRT TV converted into a bed. He prefers quiet activity, but he is good with people, cats, and dogs. Jackal’s ears can get quite dirty, and require regular cleaning and maintenance.

Wonderbread, Female, 1-3 years old

Meet Wonderbread (AKA Bread)!

She is a fiesty, confident little lady with pretty high energy! She has small eyes due to in-breeding, but they do not affect her sight. She loves to play with other cats, but she can be a bit rough with them, so other cats need to be cat-social and tolerant of chaos, because she is the chaos! She doesn’t like to be held, but loves to play with you if you have a flirt pole!