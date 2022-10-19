Pets of the Week: Jade and Bootsie

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jade, Australian Cattle Dog/Shepherd mix, 1 year old, female: Hello! It’s nice to meet you! My name is Jade. I’m the cutest little banshee you’ll ever meet! I’ll probably talk your ear off, but I’ll make up for it with the sweetest kisses and hugs! I’m very cuddly and settle down nicely after some much-needed play! I would do best as an only pet while I adjust to my new life in a home and learn the rules of the house.

Bootsie, 1-3 years old, female: Hello, I’m Bootsie. I’m quiet but a very sweet little lady. I spend most of my time lounging around on the cat trees and taking naps. Although I’m pretty mellow I do really like people and I’d love it if you came to meet me.