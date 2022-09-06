Pets of the Week: Jeremiah and Sarah-Lee Sophia

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jeremiah, 5 years old, male: Hello, my name is Jeremiah. I’m a very affectionate and cuddly man, and I’m a very good singer. I came here with my sisters Sarah-Lee Sophia and Lacey-Ann after our owner, who loved us all dearly, couldn’t care for us anymore. She made us each little care packages packed with love and our favorite comfort items. She also requested that we remain indoor only cats.

Sarah-Lee Sophia, 5 years old, female: Hello, my name is Sarah-Lee Sophia. I’m a very loving and friendly lady although I do find the cat room a little overwhelming. I came here with my siblings Jeremiah and Lacey-Ann after my owner, who loved us all dearly, couldn’t care for us anymore. She made us each little care packages packed with love and our favorite comfort items. She also requested that we remain indoor-only cats.