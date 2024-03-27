Pets of the Week: Jezebel, Victor and Verbena

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jezebel, Female, 1 year, Dilute Calico

Nicknames: Pretty Lady, Mother

Meet Jezebel! She is a young dilute lady who loves to be in places she is not supposed to be. She will never be found in our adult cat room, as she loves to scurry out of there into our 2nd cat room to flirt with all of the male cats in there. She is especially fond of the boys, and she does not care for females. She is a bit of an escape artist, and she loves to run inside closets when you close them. So, if you can’t find her, always check the closet first!

Victor & Verbena, Male and female bonded pair, 3-4 months

Nicknames: V&V, Cutest Beans

Meet Victor and Verbena, an adorably sweet bonded sibling pair! These little love bugs are a little shy, though Verbena is a little more social and outgoing with new people than Victor. They love to spend their days snuggling with each other, but they also know how to roughhouse! They are the best of friends, and they are looking for a home where they feel comfortable enough to come out of their delightful little shells at their own pace!