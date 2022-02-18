Pets of the Week: Jolanda and Stella

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jolanda, Female, Senior: Hello, my name is Jolanda. I am a sweet older lady who loves hanging out on soft beds and taking cat naps.

Stella, Pitbull Mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Meet Stella!! Stella was found as a pregnant stray in Roxbury so unfortunately her background is unknown to us. She is still learning to trust people and she would love to find a quiet and patient home who will help her to continue to learn trust. Stella would like to do a meet and greet if you currently have a canine companion to see if they can be friends. Stella can be easily frightened by unfamiliar situations and she would do best in a home without small children.