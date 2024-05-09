Pets of the Week: Juno and Tater Tot

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Our Pets of the Week for the week of May 6 are Juno and Tater Tot!

Juno: Female, 4 years, Terrier mix

Nicknames: Junimo, Junie

Energy level: Medium

Sociability:

• People: Immeasurably sweet!

• Dogs: Not recommended

• Cats: Not recommended

Personality: Meet Juno! She is a gigantic sweetheart who would do absolutely anything for treats, and to please you! She is very affectionate to people, and loves to go for walks. Juno needs to be in a home with no other pets as she does not get along with dogs or cats, but she is ready to shower you with unconditional love! She also requires a home with lots of space for her to run around and be crazy! Juno will fill your days with companionship and lots of affection all day long as long as she is the solo star in your life! Come meet this wiggly lovebug who is ready to go home in your arms!

Likes: Cuddles, gourmet treats, wiggling

Dislikes: Other animals, crowded spaces

Tater Tot: Female, 1 year, Brown & white tabby

Nicknames: Potato, Tater Snot

Energy level: Medium

Sociability:

• People: Shy but sweet

• Cats: Flirty, very social

• Dogs: Unknown

Personality: Meet Tater Tot! This flirty little lady loves to tease! She is extremely cat-social, and needs to go to a home with other cats. She may do well with dogs if they are cat-savvy and leave her to do her own thing. She gets a bit scared around new people, so she likes to stay up high in a place of refuge. She likes to stare at people from the catwalk; however, she will probably run away if you move towards her. This little lass may be a bit aloof, but she sure is cute!

Likes: The catwalk, sleeping, other cats

Dislikes: Being approached