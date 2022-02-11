Pets of the Week: Kenneth and Leah

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Kenneth, Male, 4 to 6 Years: Hi there, my name is Kenneth. I am a very sweet and outgoing gentleman who loves people. I am selective about my other cat friends here at the shelter.

Leah, 4 Years, Female, Cattle Dog/Shepherd Mix: Meet Leah! This sweet and outgoing girl loves being outside and going for long walks. According to her previous home she is good with children but would do best as an only pet.