Pets of the Week: Khloe and Rosy

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Rosy, Hound Mix, Female, 3 years old: Introducing Rosy, the stunning lady whose love for humans knows no bounds!

Personality: Rosy is a beautiful soul with an abundance of love to give. She adores humans and cherishes every moment spent in their company.

Special Traits: Rosy’s remarkable talent lies in her ability to communicate. She has plenty to say and will engage you with her melodious howls and heartfelt conversations. Get ready for a unique and expressive companion!

Compatibility: According to her previous home, Rosy loves children! Although she may have a chase instinct, she is known to get along well with feline friends who will tell her off. When it comes to meeting new dogs, Rosy may initially express herself with some vocalization, but with time, she embraces the company of other dogs and enjoys spending time with them. A tolerant canine companion would be an ideal match.

Medical History: Rosy has been spayed, microchipped, and kept up to date on vaccinations. She has also received regular preventative treatments for flea, tick, and heartworm to ensure her health and well-being.

If you’re seeking a beautiful hound lady who will shower you with love, enchant you with her howls, and fill your life with heartfelt conversations, Rosy is the perfect match. Experience the joy of her companionship, revel in her expressive nature, and create cherished memories with this lovable hound. Adopt Rosy and let her melodious voice and loving spirit bring harmony and happiness into your home.

Khloe, Doberman/Rottweiler mix, 4-5 years old, Female: Meet Khloe, a dog with a heart as big as her muscles!

Personality: Khloe is the definition of a people person—she loves everyone she meets! She’s affectionate, outgoing, playful, and is basically a lapdog wanna-be.

Special Skills: This pup is a weight-lifting champion (okay, maybe not really), a professional cuddle bug, and she gives out the sweetest kisses you’ve ever experienced.

Compatibility: Khloe is wonderful with humans, and we believe she would be great with kids too! While she needs to start off as an only dog, she’s good with dog-savvy cats given a proper introduction.

Medical History: Khloe is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped. She’s healthy and ready to bring her big heart to her forever home.