Pets of the Week: Khloe and Sansa

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Khloe, 3-4 years old, Rottweiler/Doberman mix, Female: Say hello to miss Khloe! This big girl is a 3-4 year old Rottweiler/Doberman mix and a massive cuddle bug! Today marks her 167th day at the shelter and despite being a gorgeous, outgoing, people-loving, playful lady she hasn’t had any interest and we can’t figure it out.

Khloe’s favorite pastimes are snuggling on the couch, learning new tricks, and playing with her humans! She loves just about any toy but stuffies and rope toys are her favorite. This big girl loves to run around the dog park and gets the silliest zoomies!

Khloe has yet to meet a human she didn’t love. She gives wonderful hugs and super sweet kisses. If you’re looking for a workout buddy who will give you the sweetest cuddles after Khloe is your girl.

As far as her home requirements go she’ll require a home where she can be your only pet. She is also strong and would need someone who can handle walking a big girl like her.

If you think Khloe is the perfect fit for you and your family give us a call at 207-778-2638 and we’ll be more than happy to set a time for you to meet her! Khloe can’t wait to meet you.

Sansa, 2 years old, Female: Introducing Sansa, the spiciest torti who’s had enough of the world’s shenanigans and isn’t afraid to speak her mind! Sansa is a confident and independent feline who likes to do things her way. With her striking looks and personality to match, Sansa is the perfect match for anyone seeking a feline companion who’s full of personality and always ready to spice things up!