Pets of the Week: Kiwi and Khloe

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Kiwi, 6 months old, male: Hello! I’m Kiwi. I’m a very good boy and I love to play! Feather toys and laser pointers are the best things! I’m still pretty people shy, but I can overcome my shyness if you have a cool enough toy. I also do well with the other cats here.

Khloe, Rottweiler mix, 3-4 years old, female: Hi there! I’m Khloe. I’m a very strong lady who loves to play! I love to go for walks and I’m very people social! I’d make a perfect personal trainer to help you achieve your fitness goals! I don’t do well with other pets so I’d be happiest as an only child.