Pets of the Week: Kronos and Max

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Kronos, Cane Corso, Male, 138lbs

Age: 3yrs

Sign: Leo, 8/22/20

Personality: Kronos is the ultimate definition of a well-tempered and kind-hearted dog. You won’t believe how well-behaved he is on a leash, making every walk a delightful adventure for both of you. But here’s the best part – Kronos absolutely adores meeting new people! He’ll welcome you with open paws and a wagging tail, ready to share his love.

Now, when it comes to caring for Kronos, there are a few things to keep in mind. Being a giant breed dog, he may require some extra TLC, including potential medical expenses. Kronos has what’s known as “cherry eyes,” which gives his eyes a unique appearance, but he’s receiving treatment, and will need to have them monitored and treated for the rest of his life.

Here’s the thing: Kronos is a bit of a cuddle bug and can experience separation anxiety. To make him feel safe and cozy, providing him with an impact crate is a fantastic idea. And when it comes to making friends, Kronos is all for it, especially with lady dogs! However, he’s not quite on board with the idea of having other boy dog pals.

Kronos is more than excited to meet you!

Max, Bloodhound, Male

Age: 11 months

Sign: Cancer

Nicknames: Maximus, Rumples

Personality: Meet Max, the sweetest companion you’ll ever find! Max is a gentle and kind-hearted soul who loves other animals, although he can be a bit sensitive when critters aren’t as friendly back however he’s quick to forgive. Max’s absolute favorite pastime is snuggling up with his human friends for some quality cuddle time.

Likes: Quiet, respectful stuffed toys; everything and everyone

Dislikes: Evil, mean, scary, squeaky snakes