Pets of the Week: Krueger and Baxter

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Krueger, 7+ years old, Male: Meet Krueger, a distinguished old man cat with a heart of gold!

Personality: Krueger is a retired feral cat who has found a soft spot in his heart for humans. He’s very affectionate and loves to be petted, but also enjoys his alone time. He’s a social cat and enjoys the company of other felines.

Special Skills: Krueger is a master at being a wise old cat, and he can teach you a thing or two about living a fulfilling life. He’s also especially good at caring for kittens and makes for a wonderful grandpa. He’s very good at napping and relaxing.

Compatibility: Krueger is great with humans, and we believe he would be a perfect fit for a home with adults or older children. He’s also good with other cats, but may need a proper introduction to ensure a harmonious living situation.

Medical History: Krueger has been fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. He’s ready to spend his golden years with his forever family.

Baxter, Lab x Shepherd mix, 1-3 years old, Male: Meet Baxter, the biggest lovebug who’s ready to snuggle his way into your heart!

Personality: Cuddly, affectionate, a little nervous, but adores humans!

Special Skills: Pro snuggler, expert at puppy dogs eyes, the cutest little dog, and a master of the ol’ “bate and switch” game.

Compatibility: Baxter gets along great with humans and would be thrilled to meet your current pooch to see if they can be friends! He thinks cats are a bit spooky but does good with our feral colony.

Medical History: Baxter is up-to-date on his vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped, so he’s set to start his next big adventure with you!