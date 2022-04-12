Pets of the Week: Lana and Blue

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Lana, Female, 6 months to 1 Year: Hi there, my name is Lana. I am a sweet and outgoing girl who loves attention. I get along great with the other cat social cats here.

Blue, Beagle, Male, Senior: Meet Blue! This sweet old gentleman gets along with pretty much everything. He is friendly but seems pretty indifferent towards cats. Blue gets along quite well with other dogs and would love a housemate that enjoys cuddling. We believe Blue is mostly deaf, if not completely. He loves to talk when he gets excited. Blue also loves to follow his nose, and requires a home that can keep him from wandering. He loves being held and being with his people.