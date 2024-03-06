Pets of the Week: Little Debbie and Ginny

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Little Debbie and Ginny

This week, our two cats of the week are a sweet bonded pair. Little Debbie and Ginny are both 1-3 years old torbies (tortoiseshell-tabby), who came to us from the same home and are bonded to each other so they need to go to a home together!

At the shelter, they are kept in a kennel in our adult cat room because they are on special C/D food for urinary care. Though they both eat the special food, Little Debbie is the one who has had issues with urinary crystals in the past. She currently does not have any urinary problems, but she will need to be on this special food for the rest of her life to help prevent any future crystals. Ginny eats the food because she is kept in the same kennel as Little Debbie, plus it is extra yummy to eat! This food will also help prevent future urinary problems for Ginny as well, though she does not have a history of these problems.

Though they are quite shy, these girls are extremely sweet, and a lot of our adult cats have taken a special interest in them, even cats who are not necessarily the most cat-social! They are shy, but good with other cats and dogs, though Ginny in particular does not like chaotic environments, especially with loud noises. These sweet girls have been at the shelter for a while, and can often get missed by potential adopters because they are in the kennel rather than out playing with the other cats. Come stop by and say hello to these lovely little ladies!