Pets of the Week: Lois and Janice

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Lois, 9 years old, female: Hello my name is Lois. I’m a very loving, portly, little old lady. I’d love to talk and tell you all about my day while I sit beside you and get loved on. Due to my portly nature, I’d do best in a home that would be willing to help me lose a few pounds!

Janice, 3 years old, female: Hi I’m Janice. I’m a very outspoken and outgoing lady. I love affection but I’ll yell at you the whole time you’re petting me. When I came, in I had some bladder stones and a UTI so I do have to be on a special diet of urinary care food.