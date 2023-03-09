Pets of the Week: Lottie and Toby

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Lottie, Staffy mix, 1-3 years old, female: Introducing our sweet little girl, Lottie, who has been on quite the journey with us. As a stray, Lottie came to us with heart-worms, but after months of treatment, she is finally ready to find her forever home. Although Lottie may be shy when she first meets new people, her gentle and affectionate personality quickly shines through. Once she gets to know you, she becomes a complete sweetheart who loves nothing more than to cuddle up and get some love and attention.

Lottie is a delicate soul who would do best in a home without other dogs. However, she gets along well with cats and older children. Lottie’s gentle nature would make her a wonderful companion for a patient and loving family who can give her the time and attention she needs. We can’t say enough about Lottie’s wonderful personality. She is a true gem who is just waiting for the right family to see her full potential.

If you are looking for a loving and loyal companion, come meet Lottie and see for yourself how truly sweet she is. You won’t regret it!

Toby, Staffy mix, 7-8 years old, male: Meet Toby, the laid back and cuddly little dog you’ve been looking for! This sweet pup is such a goofy little man who loves nothing more than curling up in your lap for a good snuggle session.

Toby is a very affectionate dog who adores attention and loves to be near his humans. He’s the perfect companion for someone who wants a low-maintenance pet that’s happy to lounge around and watch TV or read a book with you.

Toby doesn’t get along well with other furry friends and would do best as an only pet.

Despite his chill demeanor, Toby also enjoys going for walks and exploring his surroundings. He loves to sniff around and check out new sights and smells. If you’re looking for a laidback, cuddly companion Toby is just the guy for you!