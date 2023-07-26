Pets of the Week: Luna and Misty

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Luna, 10 years old, Female: Introducing Luna, the enchanting elderly declawed cat who finds joy in the serenity of the catio and treasures the love from her humans.

Personality: Luna is a wise and graceful feline who cherishes her peaceful moments in the catio. With her gentle demeanor, she exudes an air of elegance that captivates all who meet her. While she appreciates her solo time, she also delights in the warmth of affection from her beloved humans.

Special Traits: Luna’s affinity for the catio is a testament to her love for nature and the tranquility it brings. As she basks in the gentle breeze and soaks in the sunlight, her heart finds contentment amidst the beauty of the outdoors.

Compatibility: Luna’s declawed paws make her a perfect match for indoor living, with the catio offering her a wonderful outdoor experience in a safe environment. She thrives in the company of loving humans who provide her with the care and adoration she deserves.

Activity Level: Luna embraces the calmer pace of life that comes with age, cherishing quiet moments while also enjoying the occasional interaction with her humans. Whether she’s curled up by the window or receiving gentle pets, Luna finds happiness in the simple pleasures.

If you’re seeking a serene and elegant companion who appreciates the finer things in life, Luna is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of sharing your home with an elderly feline who brings a touch of sophistication and warmth to your life. Adopt Luna and experience the peaceful joy that comes from the love and companionship of a lovely little cat.

Misty, 10 years old, Female: Introducing Misty, the independent elderly declawed cat with her own unique preferences and a heart that yearns for human affection.

Personality: Misty is a cat with a distinct personality, uninterested in the allure of the catio. She much prefers the comfort and security of indoor living, where she can find solace in the company of her beloved humans. While she may not be the most sociable with other cats, she coexists with them peacefully, embracing her independence.

Special Traits: Misty’s individuality shines through in her quiet demeanor and her ability to carve out her space amidst her feline companions. Her desire for a loving bond with her humans sets her apart, as she seeks comfort in their affection and companionship.

Compatibility: Misty thrives in an environment where she can receive undivided human attention. While she may not be overly fond of other cats, she coexists amicably with them, understanding the value of harmony and respecting their space.

Activity Level: As an elderly cat, Misty appreciates the more tranquil pace of life. She enjoys the simple pleasure of being near her humans, receiving gentle strokes and sharing quiet moments together.

If you’re seeking a cat with a unique spirit, Misty is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of sharing your home with an independent and loving feline who seeks your affection above all else. Adopt Misty and experience the joy of forming a bond with a delightful cat who will bring warmth and contentment to your life.