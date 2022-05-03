Pets of the Week: Maverick and Lenny

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Maverick, Hound Mix, 1 year old, male: Meet Maverick!! Maverick is a very sweet hound boy who is very exuberant in almost every aspect of his being. He is a typical hound…. he’s very vocal and very food motivated! He loves going for walks and being around people. Maverick would love to find a patient home who is willing to work with him on basic manners and would highly benefit from continued leash training. Maverick would love to meet your current dog to see if they can be friends but requires a home that is feline free. Due to his overly excited, friendly and exuberant nature along with his size, Maverick would be best suited for a home without small children.

Lenny, 6 months-1 year, male: Hiya! You can call me Lenny! I’m very playful and affectionate! I’ve been told I’m quite the charmer. I love pets and giving headbutts. I would love to meet you and give you lots of love! I’m very boisterous and playful and can be overwhelming to other cats.