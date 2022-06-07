Pets of the Week: Maverick and Odessa

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Maverick, hound mix, male, 1 year old: Hi!!! I’m Maverick!! I’m a super-duper sweet hound boy and I’m very exuberant in almost every aspect of my being. I’m a typical hound and love to talk! I’m also obsessed with food and treats. I love going for walks and being around people. I’m currently working on different tricks and manners such as sit, give paw, lie down, and heel! I have heel and sit down packed as long as you have treats ready! I’m a very fast learner and eager to please! I’m really good at comforting people and know to slow down and check on you if you seem hurt or upset.

I’d love to meet your current dogs to see if we can be friends but me and cats don’t really get along, so I need a home without cats. I’m also a bit too excited and big for little kids so only older kids for me!

Odessa, 4-6 years old, female: Hello I’m Odessa. I love pets and I’m a very sweet little lady. I love my people so I’m very affectionate! I’m ok with other cats but I do ask that they give me my space.