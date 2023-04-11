Pets of the Week: Mellow and Khloe

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Mellow, 1-3 years old, Female: Meet Mellow, the cutest little feline you’ll ever meet! Despite her initial shyness, she’s really come out of her shell and now loves nothing more than snuggling up to her human for some much-needed TLC. When she’s not busy soaking up the attention, she can often be found baking biscuits – her way of helping out the shelter and contributing to her community. Mellow is looking for a forever home with someone who understands that good things come in small packages.

She would do best in a quiet, relaxed environment where she can continue to build her confidence and bond with her human(s). If you’re looking for a sweet, loving cat who will make your heart melt, look no further than Mellow.

Khloe, Rottweiler mix,3-4 years old, Female: Hi there! I’m Khloe. I’m a very strong lady who loves to play! I love to go for walks and I’m very people social! I love cuddling on the couch and I’m told I give the sweetest kisses. I’m very food motivated but I always make sure to take treats very gently.

I find other dogs overwhelming and I’m too big and excitable for cats so I’d do best as an only pet but I’d do ok with older children.