Pets of the Week: Minnie and Elderberry

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Introducing Minnie, the big and chatty girl who loves humans!

Personality: Minnie is a big and talkative feline with a heart full of love for humans.

Special Traits: Minnie’s standout trait is her chattiness, as she enjoys engaging in conversations and expressing her affection.

Compatibility: Minnie is a perfect companion for those seeking a feline friend who appreciates human company and brings joy to the household.

Medical History: Minnie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped, ready to shower her humans with love.

If you’re looking for a big and chatty feline companion, Minnie is the perfect match. Enjoy her lively conversations and experience the love and companionship she brings. Adopt Minnie and embrace the joy of having a talkative friend by your side.

Elderberry, 1-3 years old, Female: Introducing Elderberry, the lovely and affectionate little lady who has overcome health challenges with grace and resilience.

Background: Elderberry arrived at our shelter in a thin and fragile state, struggling to gain weight. However, with the dedicated care of our team and veterinary intervention, she has made incredible progress.

Personality: Elderberry’s gentle and loving nature shines through, even in the face of adversity. Her affectionate demeanor is a testament to her resilient spirit and unwavering capacity for love.

Special Traits: Elderberry’s journey has led to a lifelong medical requirement. She is currently on medications, including Cisapride and Metoclopramide, as well as a prescribed ID diet to support her digestive health. With proper care and attention, she thrives and continues to blossom.

Compatibility: Elderberry’s gentle disposition makes her an ideal companion for those seeking a cat with a deep capacity for love and compassion. She will bring warmth and joy to a home that appreciates her unique needs.

Medical History: Elderberry has received extensive veterinary care, including medications and a specialized ID diet to support her digestive system. Our team will provide you with all the necessary information and support to ensure her ongoing well-being.

If you’re looking to open your heart and home to a remarkable feline companion, Elderberry is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of caring for a cat who has shown incredible strength and resilience, and witness the transformative power of love in her journey of healing.