Pets of the Week: Moose and Rani

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Moose, 1-3 years old, male: Hello I’m Moose! I’m quite the big boy clocking in at 12 pounds exactly! But don’t let my big stature intimidate you, I’m the definition of a gentle giant. I love being pet and held and cuddled! I’m pretty laid back too, I love to nap all day and while I’m not super playful I don’t mind the other cats here would be fine in a home with others.

Rani, Hound mix, 6 months – 1 year, female: Hello, hello, hello! My name is Rani! I’m the sweetest little hound puppy you’ll ever meet. I love to cuddle although be warned I can get the zoomies from too many cuddles! I’m very exuberant and still learning my manners but I’m eager to please! I have a typical hound bay and I love to sing! I do well with other dogs and would love to meet your current pooch! I’d also do best if my feline family members were dog-savvy.