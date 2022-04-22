Pets of the Week: Ms Pants and Harry

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ms. Pants, 4 to 6 Years, Female: Hi there! My name is Ms. Pants. I am a sweet and outgoing lady when it comes to people. I love head pats and following you around the cat room for attention. I’m not a huge fan of the other animals here, so I’d love to find a home where I can be your only pet.

Harry, Male, Pitbull Mix, 1-2 Years Old: Meet Harry! This sweet, active, and outgoing boy recently arrived in Maine from Mississippi and he is looking for his furever home. Harry is very social and energetic. He absolutely loves going for walks and being with his people. Harry would love to meet your current dog if you already have one to see if they can be friends. Unfortunately, Harry doesn’t do well with cats, so his furever home will need to be feline free.