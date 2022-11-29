Pets of the Week: Mulder and Scully

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Scully, 6 months-1 year old, female: Hello, my name is Scully. I came to the shelter with my brother Mulder. I’m more shy than him but I’m slowly learning to trust humans. I’m very cat social and do well with the other cat social cats here. I’d love a patient and calm home willing to help me come out of my shell.

Mulder, 6 months-1 year old, male: Hello, hello! You can call me Mulder. I came to the shelter with my sister Scully. I’m very playful and I love humans! I’m good for baths and grooming as long as you know how to hold me and I’m a very sweet boy! I get along well with the other cat social cats here and I love playing with them!