Pets of the Week: Murphy and Esmerelda

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Murphy: Male, 5 years, Retriever mix

Nicknames: Murph Burph, Murphy Moose

Meet Murphy! This extraordinary social pup loves others! He is super friendly with people, dogs, and cats alike! He loves to meet new people, and his joy and sociability makes him the favorite dog among our feral cat colony. He would do really well in a multi-dog home, but his excitability around food would require proper feeding boundaries. He also has severe separation anxiety, so his future home would need someone to be around all the time, whether at home or doggy daycare. Murphy is very strong, and his enthusiastic spirit means that he should only be around older children. He is not at all aggressive, but his strength and size makes it easy to accidentally topple over younger children. Come meet this super sweet boy who deserves the best home with the most love!

Esmerelda, Female, 6 months, 1 year, B&W Domestic shorthair

Nicknames: Emerald-Eyed Gal

Meet Little Miss Esmerelda! This extremely warm, playful youngster absolutely adores people. She loves to rub against your legs, and flop right over on the floor for you to pet her! She is very cuddly and sweet, and she plays well with other cats. She also likes to explore high places, and find a cozy spot to nap. If you get a chance to meet her, she will look deep into your soul with her dazzling emerald eyes!