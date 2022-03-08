Pets of the Week: Murray and Joey

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Murray, Hound Mix, Male, 6 to 7 Years: Meet Murray! This sweet old man hound is looking for an understanding home who will help continue with his training and also help him develop confidence around new people and other animals. Murray would like to do a meet and greet with your current dog to see if they can be friends.

Joey, Male, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there, my name is Joey. I’m a shy dude who gets along great with the other cat social cats here at the shelter. I’m still learning to trust humans, so I’d love to find a patient home, preferably with other cat social cats who can help me come out of my shell more.