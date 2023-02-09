Pets of the Week: Myla and Wallie

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Myla, German Shepherd, 4-6 years old, female: Hi, I’m Myla! I’m a very loving lady. I love any toy, but I really love squeaky toys! I like to carry them around when I go on walks and hold them in my mouth when I greet people. It’d be great if I could go to a home with GSD experience. I don’t do well with other dogs and would do best as your only canine companion. I also chase cats and would need a feline free home.

Wallie, 1-3 years old, female: Hi, I’m Wallie. While I may look pretty grumpy, I’m very sweet. I like hidey spots and high up places where I watch everything going on! I’m not a huge fan of other cats but I can co-exist just fine as long as they respect my personal space.