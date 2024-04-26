Pets of the Week: Nifty and Kelly

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Nifty: Female, 1-3 years, Mixed breed

Nicknames: Thrifty Nifty

Meet Nifty, a silly girl who doesn’t take life too seriously! This energetic gal is looking for a home that is able to establish structure, while still appreciating her wild, goofy charm! She is a bit clumsy, and doesn’t always pay attention to what she is doing. She definitely needs a lot of stimulation, through playtime, entertainment, walking, training. Nifty is the kind of dog who needs you to be expecting something of her, and she corrects herself when she is held accountable for her actions. She is working on her leash manners, and is looking for someone who is able to put the time and effort into instilling appropriate behaviors. She absolutely loves to play with other dog-social dogs. Come and meet this wild spirit who lives just to make you smile!

Kelly: Female, 7+ years, Brown tabby

Nicknames: Kelly Kapour

Meet Kelly! She is a super mild-mannered older lady. She is very sweet to people, and overall she has a very quiet presence in the cat room. She coexists with all the cats in our cat room, but she tends to stick to herself. She is not really interactive with anyone, but she just exists as this quiet little lady. She can be curious of new people, but you may overlook her in the cat room, as she often finds a cozy place to sleep and just hangs out there. She would likely do really well as a solo cat, and in a multi-cat home. Come and meet this gentle soul who is ready to find a cozy place in your home!