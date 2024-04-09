Pets of the Week: Ninja and Fauna

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ninja, Male, 2 years, Mixed breed

Nicknames: Knucklehead

Meet Ninja! A furry ball of love and energy, with a particular love for parkour. His bouncing may not win him an Olympic gold medal, but he will certainly win a gold medal in your heart! Ninja is a big sweetheart who is always ready for an adventure. He would love to meet any dogs that you may have, though he has a strict no-cats policy and cannot go to a home with any small animals due to his high prey drive. He also has quite a loud bark, so he would be a good guard dog. He needs a home with structure, and he would love a home that is looking to do sport training! Come and meet this adorable bundle of energetic love who is ready to add lots of smiles and laughter to your life!

Fauna, Female, 4-6 years, Brown Tabby

Nicknames: Jekyll and Hyde

Meet Miss Fauna, a little lady who likes to keep you guessing! She likes to initiate affection on her own terms, but she can get overstimulated easily and she will definitely let you know when that happens. She tends to pick on other cats, so she would be best going to a home without other cats. She would probably do well with dogs if they are cat-savvy and make sure to give her space. She thrives off of being unpredictable and murdery, but she is looking to find a twin flame!