Pets of the Week: Olaf and Sherry

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Olaf, 11 Years, Male:

Oh, hello there. My name is Olaf. I am a very sweet, older gentleman who would love to find a quiet home for my golden years. I am very easily overwhelmed by loud noises. I would also like to find a home without other pets.

Sherry, Female, 1 Year, Pitbull Terrier Mix:

Meet Sherry! Sherry is a beautiful girl who just arrived in Maine from Mississippi. Sherry is a very smart dog that is looking for an owner to help guide her through life and make intelligent life choices. She loves people and looks to her owner to be a strong leader. While in Mississippi, Sherry did well with the children that she met there.

Sherry has an alpha female personality and would most likely do best with a laid-back canine housemate.

Sherry has a high prey drive and needs to find a home without cats or other small animals.