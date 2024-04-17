Pets of the Week: Orca and Harriet

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Orca: Male, B&W DSH, 6 mo.-1 year

Meet Orca! This sweet boy is a key resident member of our Cuddle Puddle here at FCAS. Along with several others, he loves to snuggle on the catwalk. Orca gets really spooked easily, and does not like sudden movements or loud noises. He tends to get sick a little more than our other cats, but recovers well with treatment. He must go to a home with other cats, as he is extremely cat-social. He is a really sweet boy, and he has the potential to become more social with people in a calm home setting!

Harriet: Female, Retriever mix, 3 years

Miss Harriet has been with us here at the shelter longer than any other animal we have here after being abandoned on our front step in 2022. She is an extremely sweet lady who came to us with a severe case of mange a lot of other skin conditions. With allergy testing, treatment, and lots of love, her skin has improved immensely. She is severely allergic (literally off the charts) to many things, but most notably dust, all kinds of mites, ragweed, birch, hazelnut tree, and marsh elder. These allergies are extremely severe, and require lots of care, money, and veterinary maintenance. Because of this, Harriet would need to go to a vet-approved home. She does well with children and other dogs as long as they are tolerant, because she can be a bit in-your-face with other dogs. However, Miss Harriet does not like cats, and it is not recommended for her to go to a home with any. With people, she is extremely sweet and gentle and is guaranteed to make you smile!