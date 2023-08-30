Pets of the Week: Pebbles and Butterscotch

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Pebbles, Pitbull mix, 5 1/2 years old, Female: Meet Pebbles, the incredibly sweet and affectionate pittie mix who’s ready to shower her future family with love.

Personality: Pebbles’ sweetness knows no bounds. Her affectionate nature and warm heart make her a beloved companion, always eager to share cuddles and

companionship.

Ease of Care: Pebbles’ cooperative spirit makes caring for her a breeze. She’s a champ with her shots and nail trims, showcasing her easygoing nature and willingness to be a cooperative partner in her care.

Compatibility: Pebbles’ friendly disposition extends to her furry friends. She would love to meet your current pooches to see if they can be friends and share joyful playtime together.

If you’re seeking a loving and gentle companion who’s a perfect fit for your family, Pebbles is the ideal choice. Embrace the joy of welcoming a pittie mix with a heart full of love and readiness to bond. Adopt Pebbles and experience the warmth and happiness that comes from sharing your life with a sweet and affectionate companion.

Butterscotch, 7+ years old, Female: Meet Butterscotch, the serene and relaxed senior cat who finds joy in calm affection.

Personality: Butterscotch’s tranquility is a treasure. She embodies the essence of a peaceful companion, seeking solace in gentle moments of love.

Special Traits: Butterscotch’s senior status is a testament to her wisdom and grace. Her preference for calm affection reflects her appreciation for the simple joys in life.

Compatibility: Butterscotch’s relaxed demeanor suits those who value quiet companionship. If you’re looking for a gentle friend to share quiet moments, she’s the perfect choice.

If you’re in search of a serene and wise companion, Butterscotch is the ideal match. Embrace the privilege of sharing your days with a cat who embodies peace and will fill your life with tranquil moments of affection. Adopt Butterscotch and experience the heartwarming presence of a senior cat who radiates quiet love.