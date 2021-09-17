Pets of the Week: Pepper and Canvas

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Canvas, Pitbull Terrier Mix, Female, 2 Years: Meet Canvas! This sweet and outgoing girl recently arrived in Maine from Alabama. Canvas is a sweetheart, and absolutely loves people. She loves giving hugs and kisses. She is energetic, playful, and enjoys going for walks. Canvas is selective about her canine friends and she’d like to meet your current canine companion to see if they can be friends. Canvas would do best in a home without cats as she really loves to chase them.

Pepper, Bunny, 4 years: Meet Pepper! She is laid back and sweet female bunny.