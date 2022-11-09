Pets of the Week: Petal and Kiwi

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Petal, 1-3 years old, female: Hello there, my name is Petal. I’m a polite lady however I’m still acclimating to life with humans and making lots of progress accepting love and affection! While I’m timid when it comes to people, I do get on well with the other cat social cats here. I get along well with Kiwi especially, we have quite the special bond!

Kiwi, 1 year old, male: Hello! I’m Kiwi. I’m a very good boy and I love to play! Feather toys and laser pointers are the best things! I’m still pretty people shy, but I can overcome my shyness if you have a cool enough toy. I love other cats and would either need to go home with another cat or go to a home with other cat social cats. Me and Petal have become quite good friends!