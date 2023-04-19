Pets of the Week: Petal and Zeus

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Zeus, Shepherd mix, 1 year old, Male: Meet Zeus! This bouncy ball of energy is a true gem who loves everyone he meets, but beware, his excitement is contagious! Zeus has lived with other dogs and cats before, but his high energy and enthusiasm can be a bit overwhelming for them at times. He needs someone who can keep up with his active lifestyle and channel his energy in positive ways. He would benefit from a home with a large, securely fenced yard where he can run and play to his heart’s content.

Zeus is still learning some basic obedience skills and would do well with an owner who is committed to continuing his training. He is a quick learner and eager to please. With consistent training and socialization, Zeus will make an excellent companion for an active and patient family.

If you’re looking for a fun-loving and loyal companion, Zeus is the pup for you! He’ll keep you entertained with his silly antics and unconditional love. Come meet him today and see for yourself why Zeus is the perfect addition to your family!

Petal, 1-3 years old, Female: Hey there, world! I’m Petal – a playful and oh-so-polite lady with a mischievous streak when it comes to cords and tubes. When I first arrived, I was a shy kitty, but boy, have I come out of my shell! Now, nothing makes me happier than showering my human companions with love and affection. I’m living my best life, and with my playful personality, who knows what kind of adventures I’ll get into next? Come meet me at the shelter and find out!