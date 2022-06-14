Pets of the Week: Pickles and Mr. Hugs

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Pickles, 2 years old, Dachshund/Whippet mix, male: Hi I’m Pickle! I’m super sweet and cuddly although I’m a bit nervous when I first meet people. I love to snuggle up to my humans when I sleep, and I make a great cuddle buddy! I’m also really good at letting you know if there’s a stranger nearby. I love to run nonstop and I’m very fast! I love other dogs, but I can be a bit overwhelming sometimes as I love to play so much. I’d love to meet your current dogs and see if we can be friends! Cats excite me a bit too much, so I’d prefer a home without cats.

Mr. Hugs, senior 7+, male: Hi there! My name is Mr. Hugs. I am a sweet and mellow older gentleman that loves to hang out in window sills and on cat trees. I love to be everywhere that you are, so be prepared for a constant companion. I have a history of sinus infections and from time to time I do require medical treatment for them.