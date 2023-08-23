Pets of the Week: Pumpkin and Gaia

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Pumpkin, 11 years old, Female: Introducing Pumpkin, our beloved resident bathroom kitty who brings a touch of charm and sweetness to every moment.

Personality: Pumpkin, despite her shy nature, possesses a unique charm that captivates those who take the time to get to know her. She may be a bit reserved at first, but once she feels comfortable, her endearing personality shines through.

Special Traits: Pumpkin has found solace and comfort in the bathroom, creating her own special sanctuary within its walls. She has become our cherished bathroom kitty, offering a gentle reminder to appreciate the quieter moments and find joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Compatibility: Pumpkin’s presence will bring a touch of tranquility to your home. She appreciates a calm and peaceful environment where she can feel safe and loved. While she may be initially reserved, she has the potential to form deep and meaningful bonds with patient and understanding individuals.

Medical History: Pumpkin is up-to-date on vaccinations. She is spayed and ready to embark on a lifelong journey of love and happiness.

If you’re seeking a cat who reminds you to slow down and find beauty in the small moments, Pumpkin is the perfect companion. Embrace the privilege of sharing your home with this wise and gentle old lady, and witness the transformative power of patience and love. Adopt Pumpkin and experience the joy of having a bathroom buddy who adds a touch of charm to your daily routine.

Gaia, 7+ years old, Female: Meet Gaia, the shy and endearing little old lady who’s found a cozy sanctuary with her friend Pumpkin in the bathroom.

Personality: Gaia’s shy nature adds to her charm. She may be reserved, but her gentle heart radiates warmth and comfort.

Special Traits: Gaia’s ability to find solace in the simple things is a reminder of the beauty in finding your own space.

Compatibility: Gaia’s quiet presence is perfect for those who appreciate her subtle companionship.

If you’re seeking a gentle and serene presence, Gaia is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of sharing your home with a cat who appreciates tranquility and will fill your life with quiet moments of love. Adopt Gaia and let her calming presence remind you of the beauty in finding your own space of comfort.